CBSE notifies its assessment scheme for pending class 10, 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday notified its assessment scheme for the pending class 10 and 12 examinations, which have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the scheme, results of class 10 and 12 students, who have completed all their exams, will be declared based on their performances in the exams.

"For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj explained.

"For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," he added.

Taking note of cancellation of a few exams in northeast Delhi in view of the communal violence in the area during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in February, the board has decided to take into account internal exams to assess performances.

"There are very few students of class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on performances in the appeared subjects and performance in internal, practical or project assessment," Bhardwaj said.

The board will conduct exams for class 12 at a later stage when the situation is conducive and students who are unhappy with their score will have an option to appear for them.

However, the students who opt to sit for those exams, their performances in the exams will be treated as the final score.

Class 10 students will not get a chance to appear for improvement exams and their score as declared by the board will be treated final.

The four-point assessment scheme has been devised following cancellation of the pending exams, which were scheduled from July 1 to 15.

"Results based upon the assessment scheme will be declared by July 15 so candidates can apply and seek admissions in higher educational institutions in India or abroad," Bhardwaj said.