CBI to take over Manipur viral video case, trial to be held outside state: Report

India’s top investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will be taking over the Manipur viral video case in which two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted.

PTI news agency quoting sources reported that the Union Home Ministry referred the case to the CBI and is seeking to hold a trial outside the state.

Though it hasn’t been decided, CBI officials are looking to hold the trail in a court in neighbouring Assam, they said.

According to ANI news agency, the police have recovered the mobile phone from which Manipur women's viral video was shot and the person who shot the video is arrested.

Moreover, the home ministry is in touch with both Meitei and Kuki groups and holding talks to restore normalcy in the northeastern state of Manipur, ANI reported quoting official sources.

Whole country outraged

The incident took place on May 4, a day after clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities broke out in Manipur.

But the video of the incident came to the fore only a week ago, triggering massive outrage across the country.

After the video went viral, the police swung into action and arrested seven people, including the main accused.

So far, more than 160 people have died in the three-month-long ethnic violence in Manipur.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs), giving them reservations in educational institutes and government jobs.

Trust vote against Modi govt

The Manipur violence has rocked the current session of the Indian Parliament, with the opposition cornering the government and pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement. As a result, the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the government which was approved by Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday (July 26). A discussion on the no-confidence motion is likely to be held next week.

Opposition leaders say that they know that numbers aren't on their side to overthrow the government, but argue that the purpose of moving a no-confidence motion is to compel the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur issue in the house, which would haven't happened otherwise.

