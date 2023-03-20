Case registered against ad agency after porn plays at Indian railway station

As per the media reports, a case was registered against the employees of the ad agency Dutta Communication by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after porn videos were telecasted on the LED screen installed on the platform of an Indian railway station in Patna, India.

The crowd gathered at a railway station in Patna, Bihar was left shocked on Sunday after a porn video started playing instead of the usual advertisements on the TV screens installed on the platforms.

The incident took place on platform number 10 around 9.30 am in the morning. As per media reports, the alleged pornographic video kept on playing on the television for almost three minutes.

The matter was reported by the amused commuters to the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). The RPF contacted the ad agency Dutta Communication which has been assigned to play advertisements and information on the television screens of the railway station.

As per reports, an FIR was filed in the case and the railways blacklisted the company. Railways will terminate the contract with Dutta Communication and a fine will be imposed, as per media reports.

"We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of the contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials. It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company," Prabhat Kumar, the official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said.

A separate investigation has been initiated into the matter by the railway authorities. According to reports, a search operation was launched by the officials for the station operator who fled the station soon after the incident.

As per media reports, RPF Inspector Sushil Kumar said, "A case has been registered in this regard and we are further probing it."

Talking about the cancellation of the ad agency's license, he said, "This matter is under the notice of GRF and DRM Danapur division, the senior officers will take further decision."

"Till now no one has been arrested in this matter but the question is how such big negligence happened at Patna Junction," he further stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

