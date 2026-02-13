/Breaking barriers on ice: First women’s cricket match held in Gurez Snow League

In a significant push toward women’s empowerment in border areas, the Indian Army organised its first-ever women’s ice cricket match in the picturesque Gurez Valley of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.



For decades, the Army has been working to uplift communities living near the Line of Control, with special emphasis on empowering women and promoting education in remote rural areas. Continuing this effort, the Army facilitated an exhibition ice cricket match featuring two local girls’ teams as part of the ongoing Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026.



The match was held under the banner of the Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026, a men’s ice cricket tournament that has been underway for the past two weeks, with its final scheduled for February 16. Ahead of the grand finale, the Army introduced a special girls’ exhibition match to encourage greater female participation in sports.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



“I’m incredibly excited and proud that our team won. This victory means so much to us. I also want to encourage all girls to take part in such events, they are wonderful opportunities to showcase your talents and believe in your potential,” said Iram Yaqoob, Player.



The two teams, Habba Khatoon Cricket Club and Dard Shina Club, comprised students from Army Goodwill School (AGS), Davar and the local higher secondary school. In a thrilling contest played on a frozen pitch in sub-zero temperatures, Dard Shina Club won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 50 runs.



Habba Khatoon Cricket Club fought valiantly in response but were bowled out for 48 runs in 11.1 overs. Dard Shina Club clinched the match by two runs with five balls remaining, drawing loud cheers from spectators who braved the freezing conditions to witness the historic game. The Player of the Match award was presented to Shafiqa for her outstanding bowling performance, in which she claimed six wickets.



“I would like to sincerely thank the Indian Army in Gurez for giving girls the opportunity to play a cricket match during the tournament. I am truly happy and grateful for this chance. Such events should be organised regularly for girls as well. The entire experience has been absolutely amazing and unforgettable,” said Sumaira Irshad, Player.