Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to five, including two Indian Army soldiers

Five people, including two Indian Army soldiers, have been given a new lease of life after the organs of a young brain-dead woman were used for transplant. Reportedly, the woman was brought to Command Hospital Southern Command, Pune after suffering an unfortunate accident.

However, the doctors, after observation stated that there were no signs of life present. The family of the woman consulted the transplant team at the hospital and decided to donate the organs to patients in dire need.

Soon enough, the zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority (AORTA) were alerted about the organs. Kidneys were transplanted into the two soldiers while the liver was transplanted to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

Indian Army's Public Relations Office (PRO), Pune informed, “All the necessary clearances were made, later, the transplant team at Command Hospital Southern Command was immediately activated and the alerts were also sent to the Zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority (AORTA).”

It further added, “During the night of July and the early morning hours of July 15, viable organs such as kidneys were transplanted into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army while other organs such as eyes were preserved at the eye bank of CH(SC)-Armed forces medical college complex and the liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune,”

Defence PRO also took to Twitter to thank for the benevolent gesture. "A benevolent gesture of organ donation after death and well coordinated, relentless efforts of medical specialists through entire night at Command Hospital #SouthernCommand gave life & eyesight to five severely ill patients." the defence PRO tweeted.

