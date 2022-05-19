6-year-old brain dead girl saves 5 lives, becomes youngest organ donor at AIIMS Delhi

Parents of a 6-year-old child Roli Prajapati, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Noida, donated their daughter`s organs which managed to save as many as five lives making her the youngest organ donor in the history of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Roli was shot in her head after which she was rushed to the hospital. Soon, she went into coma due to the severity of the injury and then was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. After desperate failed attempts to save the little girl, the doctors declared her brain dead.

Senior AIIMS neurosurgeon Dr Deepak Gupta told ANI, "Roli, a six and a half-year-old girl, arrived at the hospital on April 27. She had a gunshot wound and a bullet was lodged in her brain. The brain was totally damaged. She arrived at the hospital in almost a brain dead condition. So, we talked to the family members."

Also read | Transplantation of organs from deceased COVID-19 patients is safe and possible. Here's how

"We diagnosed her to be having brain death. Subsequently, our team of doctors sat with the parents and talked about organ donation. We counselled the parents and sought their consent if they would be willing to donate organs to save the lives of other children," the neurosurgeon said.

AIIMS doctor lauded the parents of Roli for donating the organs and saving five lives. The organs for donation are her liver, kidneys, both corneas and heart valve.

With this organ donation, Roli becomes the youngest donor in AIIMS Delhi history.

"We were very grateful to the parents for taking this step despite not knowing much about organ donation. They understood the importance of saving lives," Dr Gupta added.

Watch | Gravitas: Switzerland declares all adults as organ donors

AIIMS neurosurgeon revealed, "We started open donation facility here way back in 1994. In fact, to the best of my knowledge, in the whole of Delhi and NCR, we haven`t had such a young donor.

"Dr Gupta is also looking after the organ donation activities at JPNATC Trauma Centre.

Also read | Two months after historic transplant, first person to receive gene-edited pig heart dies

Talking about donating his daughter`s organs, Roli`s father Harnarayan Pratjapati told ANI, "Dr Gupta and his team counselled us for organ donation that our child could save other lives. We thought about it and decided that she would be alive in other people`s lives and give others reason to smile."

Poonam Devi, the mother of Roli emotionally mentioned that her daughter has left them but managed to save the lives of other people.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.