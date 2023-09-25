Blow to BJP? AIADMK severs ties with NDA over Annamalai's remarks

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday (September 25) severed ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The party said the breaking up of the alliance was a protest against BJP's attacks and defamatory statements on AIADMK and their leaders.

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy announced the decision after a resolution was passed unanimously at a meeting of MPs, MLAs and district heads at the party's headquarters in Chennai.

“The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks on our former leaders, our general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and our cadres for the past one year. In today’s meeting, this resolution was passed unanimously,” said the party.

What did Annamalai say?

AIADMK's high command and party workers had been miffed ever since BJP's fast-rising leader and state chief Annamalai remarked during a state-wide protest event earlier this month that late chief minister CN Annadurai had insulted Hinduism at an event in Madurai in 1956.

Notably, AIADMK was founded by former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran based on the principles popularised by CN Annadurai.

Annamalai said during a conference which took place in June 1956 in the Meenakshi temple in Madurai, a child sang a song from the Sangam era for Annadurai. The Dravidian leader praised the child for singing well but then said had she shown her talent centuries ago, a story would have been spun of how she was only able to sing divinely because she consumed the holy milk provided by Goddess Umaiyaval.

After Annamalai's statement, AIADMK leaders said the BJP leader had "deliberately insulted" the Dravidian stalwart.

"The Dravidian movement has given life to us all. Anna gave everyone opportunities and equal rights to women and gave the name Tamil Nadu to this state. You (Annamalai) are not eligible to speak about Anna. Even after being in alliance, Annamalai is speaking ill of Perarignar Anna. Earlier, he critiqued Amma (Jayalalithaa) and now Anna," AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam said at the time.

Quizzed about the news of AIADMK going its separate way, Annamalai told news agency ANI: "I will speak to you later, I don't speak during Yatra. I will speak later."

Despite aligning with the BJP, AIADMK has had a horror showing in the elections. It lost overwhelmingly in the 2019 Lok Sabha election where it only garnered one seat before falling to 75 seats from 135 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls, compared to five years ago.

(With inputs from agencies)