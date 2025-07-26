/Bihar: Woman raped in ambulance after fainting during Home Guard recruitment test

In a shocking incident in Bihar, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped in a moving ambulance while she was being taken to a hospital after fainting during a physical endurance test as part of a Home Guard recruitment process on Thursday (Jul 24). The incident took place in Bodh Gaya, following which the woman filed a complaint. The driver and technician of the ambulance have been arrested.

The woman told police that she was raped by multiple people inside the ambulance while she was unconscious. A first information report (FIR) was registered based on her statement under section 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with the Bodh Gaya police station.

The ambulance was parked at the recruitment location for emergencies. According to the woman’s family, the recruitment process was only for women candidates, but no female staff were present in the ambulance.

Following the complaint, she was sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital for a medical examination, said police. A special investigation team was formed after an order by Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Anand Kumar.

The SIT and forensic team identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and the victim’s identification. Vinay Kumar of Utren village, who was driving the ambulance, and Ajit Kumar of Chandanpur village in Nalanda district were arrested within a few hours of the complaint, SSP Kumar said.

“Police will complete the investigation soon and submit a charge sheet to the court with a recommendation for a speedy trial to ensure punishment for the accused,” he added.