/Bihar violence: Angry mob sets police vehicle on fire after rumours spark chaos

Violence erupted in Bihar’s Gopalganj on the evening of Sunday (Nov 10) when an angry mob set fire to a police vehicle after false rumours that a biker injured in a road accident involving a collision between a police SUV and a motorcycle had died. Three people were injured in the accident that happened near Jadopur Chowk, where chaos broke out shortly after false information spread. The violence came as the state is set to complete the second phase of voting on Tuesday (Nov 11).

Superintendent of Police (SP) Avdhesh Dixit said that the incident happened between 6:30 and 7:00 pm on Sunday when three youths were travelling on a bike. A police vehicle was also passing by when a speeding Scorpio came from the opposite direction. While trying to manoeuvre away from the vehicle, the motorcycle met with an accident. It is not clear which vehicle caused the accident, and an investigation is ongoing.

“They got injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Shortly after the incident, rumours spread at the scene that the bike rider had died. This enraged the crowd present at the scene, who then set the police vehicle on fire,” said SP Dixit.

