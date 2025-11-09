/Why have Delhi authorities not imposed GRAP 3 yet despite toxic smog? AQI nears 400 in national capital

Delhi woke up to another hazy morning on Sunday (Nov 9) as the air quality in the national capital remained in the “very poor” category, with several areas slipping into the “severe” category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at many parts of the city neared 400, with a 24-hour average AQI recording at 361. Despite the alarming toxic smog blanketing Delhi, the authorities are avoiding imposing Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of restrictions that may help improve the air quality.