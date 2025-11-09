Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Why have Delhi authorities not imposed GRAP 3 yet despite toxic smog? AQI nears 400 in national capital

Why have Delhi authorities not imposed GRAP 3 yet despite toxic smog? AQI nears 400 in national capital

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 09, 2025, 08:31 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 08:31 IST
Why have Delhi authorities not imposed GRAP 3 yet despite toxic smog? AQI nears 400 in national capital

An early morning view of Red Fort amid smog as the air quality index (AQI) level remains in 'Very poor' category, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Despite the alarming toxic smog blanketing Delhi, the authorities are avoiding imposing Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of restrictions that may help improve the air quality.

Delhi woke up to another hazy morning on Sunday (Nov 9) as the air quality in the national capital remained in the “very poor” category, with several areas slipping into the “severe” category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at many parts of the city neared 400, with a 24-hour average AQI recording at 361. Despite the alarming toxic smog blanketing Delhi, the authorities are avoiding imposing Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of restrictions that may help improve the air quality.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics