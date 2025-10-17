/Bihar elections 2025: Congress releases first list of 48 candidates, fields state chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba

The Congress party finally released its first list of 48 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls on Thursday after a long uncertainty and impasse over seat-sharing among the Mahagathbandhan allies. The party has fielded its Bihar unit president, Rajesh Ram, from the SC-reserved seat of Kutumba, and Bihar Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from the Kadwa Assembly seat. The party had started releasing the names of some candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on the official handle of its Bihar unit on Wednesday. It had also posted photos of the candidates receiving their nomination certificates. Even though the Congress party has released its first list, the seat-sharing arrangement between the Mahagathbandhan allies has not been finalised yet.

The party has fielded Bijendra Chaudhary from Muzaffarpur, Om Prakash Garg from Gopalganj, Amita Bhushan from Begusarai, Dr. Shashi Shekhar Singh from Wazirganj, Kaushelendra Kumar from Nalanda, and Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad.

Anil Kumar will contest from Bikram, Lalan Kumar from Sultanganj, Amaresh Kumar from Lakhisarai, BK Ravi from Rosda, Shashibhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai from Govindganj, Jitendra Singh from Amarpur, and Shiv Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwara Assembly constituency. Trishuldhari Singh has been fielded from the Barbigha seat.

Rajesh Ram thanked the party for the nomination. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Congress Party and assure them that I will not contest this election alone, but the entire Kutumba family will fight together,” the Congress Bihar unit president said in a post on X.

“We will all together make our invaluable contribution to forming the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar,” he added.

The announcement of candidates, however, suggests that the impasse over seat-sharing may have been broken after reports said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge dialled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

