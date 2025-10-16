/‘Will have no choice but to go in and kill,’ Trump warns Hamas over killing Gazans

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Hamas to stop killing people in the Gaza Strip, or else “we will have no choice but to go in and kill them”. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.” Trump’s warning is a reversal of his earlier position on Hamas’s execution of several Palestinians from rival gangs and Gazans it accuses of collaborating with Israel. Trump claimed on Tuesday that he had given Hamas “approval for a period of time” to carry out the killings, asserting that Hamas was targeting some “very bad gangs.”

However, on Wednesday, the commander of US forces in the Middle East called on Hamas to immediately stop attacks on “innocent Palestinian civilians.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Some hours later, Trump told CNN that he was doing “more research on it… It could be gangs plus.”

Though Trump used the term “we” while warning Hamas about taking action, it is likely that he is referring to Israeli troops.

‘Hamas is killing hundreds’: Khan Younis militia head

Some hours earlier, Hossam al-Astal, a militia leader operating with Israeli support in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, has appealed to the international community to protect Gaza residents from the terror of Hamas which has unleashed a wave of executions and killings since the ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Al-Astal had issued a video in which he thanked Trump for his efforts toward the ceasefire but added that after saving Gazans from Israeli bombardment, the president should now save them from Hamas.

“Hamas is killing hundreds of children, women, youths and elderly people. Under what charge? We came out of a military war into a war of terrorists,” he said. “Today, Hamas is waging terror against the people in Gaza, killing with RPGs,” he said while calling on the international community to protect Gaza’s residents from Hamas.

“We want to move the people from Hamas’s rule to civilian rule that will serve the residents. We want peace and we want to live. We are not fighting Hamas today in order to rule,” he insisted.

WATCH: Watch why Pakistan is on the verge of implosion