In a telephone conversation on Thursday (October 16), US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on a range of topics, including the Middle East peace process, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and future trade relations between Russia and the United States. The call, which lasted over two hours, was described by Trump as ‘good and productive’, marking significant progress in diplomatic discussions between the two leaders.

Trump and Putin agreed that high-level meetings would take place next week, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the delegation on behalf of the United States. The exact location for these talks has yet to be determined. In a significant step toward direct diplomacy, Trump and Putin also agreed to meet personally in Budapest, Hungary, to explore potential avenues for bringing the inglorious war to a close.

Trump said that Putin congratulated the United States on its ‘great accomplishment’ in achieving peace in the Middle East, a feat that has been sought for centuries. Trump expressed his belief that the success in the Middle East could play a crucial role in negotiating an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, helping to build momentum for further talks. During the conversation, Putin also took the opportunity to thank First Lady Melania Trump for her ongoing work with children, particularly in promoting their well-being. Putin expressed his appreciation for her efforts, saying that this collaboration would continue moving forward.

The two leaders also discussed the future of US-Russia trade once the war in Ukraine is resolved. Though specifics of the trade discussions were not disclosed, the dialogue indicated a shared interest in rebuilding economic ties after the conflict ends. Trump emphasised the importance of the upcoming meetings, which are seen as key to resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed optimism that meaningful progress was made during the call and that the upcoming discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, set for the following day in the Oval Office, would build on the momentum established with Putin.

