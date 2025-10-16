/‘Hamas is killing hundreds’: Khan Younis militia head appeals global community to protect Gazans from execution

Hossam al-Astal, a militia leader operating with Israeli support in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, has appealed to the international community to protect Gaza residents from the terror of Hamas, which has unleashed a wave of executions and killings since the ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli troops. In a video, al-Astal thanks US President Trump for his efforts toward the ceasefire, but adds that after saving Gazans from Israeli bombardment, the president should now save them from Hamas, said The Times of Israel in its report. “Hamas is killing hundreds of children, women, youths and elderly people. Under what charge? We came out of a military war into a war of terrorists,” he said. “Today, Hamas is waging terror against the people in Gaza, killing with RPGs,” he said while calling on the international community to protect Gaza’s residents from Hamas.

“We want to move the people from Hamas’s rule to civilian rule that will serve the residents. We want peace and we want to live. We are not fighting Hamas today in order to rule,” he insisted.

In a conversation with The Times of Israel after the video was recorded, al-Astal stressed that his group is continuing to fight Hamas.

‘Hamas capable of returning more bodies, choosing not to’: Israeli minister

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Thursday that Hamas could give back more slain hostages, contradicting assessments made by senior US officials.

Sa’ar stressed that “Israel knows full well that Hamas is capable of returning additional bodies and is choosing not to do so,” according to his office. Sa’ar called it an “extremely serious matter.”

Hamas has returned the bodies of 9 of the 28 slain hostages it held at the beginning of the week.

Hamas gunmen killed 33 Gazans dubbed as ‘collaborators’

The Hamas gunmen have been tightening their grip in Gaza and have killed at least 33 people in a crackdown on groups that have tested its grip.

The fighters executed several men they accused of collaborating with Israeli forces. In one video, Hamas fighters dragged seven men into a circle of people in Gaza City, forced them to their knees, and shot them from behind. A Hamas source confirmed the authenticity of the video.