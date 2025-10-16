/Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says ‘ball in Taliban’s court’ for permanent Afghan truce

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Islamabad is willing for a permanent ceasefire with Afghanistan but claimed “the ball is in the Taliban’s court”. Sharif said that if Afghanistan wants to resolve the issue and is willing to address Pakistan’s demands in 48 hours, “then we are ready for them.” He also reiterated that Pakistani Taliban militants should be eliminated and that Afghan territory should not be used to plot attacks. Tensions escalated between Afghanistan and Pakistan for the second time in a week on Wednesday when overnight clashes led to the death of dozens of civilians and troops, but a halt was announced soon after both agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan claimed that at least 17 people were killed and over 300 were injured in Pakistani strikes in the Spin Boldak region in Kandahar.

Truce requested by Kabul, claims Pak; on insistence of Pakistani side, says Afghan

However, after the temporary ceasefire for 48 hours came into force on Wednesday, the Pakistani foreign ministry said that the truce was requested by Kabul. In contrast, Afghan Taliban’s Zabihullah Mujahid said the ceasefire was due to the “insistence of the Pakistani side”.

Addressing the federal cabinet on Thursday after the latest round of conflict, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Afghan side had requested a ceasefire and made a formal request. “Yesterday we decided the temporary 48-hour ceasefire [and] the message has been sent that if they want to fulfil our justified conditions through talks, then we are ready. The ball is in their court.”

"If in 48 hours they want to resolve the issues and address our genuine demands, then we are ready for them," Sharif said, reiterating that the Pakistani Taliban should be eliminated and that Afghan territory not be used to plot attacks.

Pakistan facing resurgence of attacks on its security forces

Pakistan is facing a resurgence of attacks against its security forces on its western border with Afghanistan, led by the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)—the Pakistani Taliban—and its affiliates.

Pakistan alleges that Afghanistan is a safe haven for the terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which plans attacks on Pakistani soil. Afghanistan denies the allegations.

On the other hand, the Taliban accuses the Pakistani military of spreading misinformation about Afghanistan, provoking border tensions, and sheltering ISIS-linked militants to undermine its stability and sovereignty.

Tensions spiked last week when explosions rocked Afghan territory, including the capital, which Taliban officials blamed on Pakistan. The blasts occurred while Afghanistan’s foreign minister was on a diplomatic visit to India, Pakistan’s longtime rival.

Afghan Taliban forces launched an offensive near the border in response.

