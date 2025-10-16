/After calling PM Modi a 'great man', Trump mix up of India and Pakistan goes viral

US President Donald Trump has been bringing up India-Pakistan cross border fighting in almost every claim of him ending wars across the globe. But this time around the 79-year-old mixed up India for Pakistan and as he spoke to reporters in the White House, he said, "I have watched India for years. It's an incredible country and every single year you would have a new leader.” Narendra Modi has been in office since 2014, and this is his third term as the prime minister of India. Trump further added, “Some would be in there for a few month,s and this was year after year after year. My friend has been there now for a long time.”

With multiple mentions of stopping the India-Pakistan war, this is what the internet couldn’t keep calm about. Netizens were quick to point out the blunder or what one may call a slip of the tongue. Trump also expressed his fondness for PM Modi, saying he is a “great man”. The 47th US president continued, “Modi is a great man. He loves Trump.” And before any dotted lines could be joined, he added, "I don't want you to take the word love any differently. I don't want to destroy his political career."

Though US has not been quite favour of India purchasing oil from Russia, and Trump further claimed that India would stop buying Russian oil, no such official confirmation has come from New Delhi. The internet is rarely forgiving and always keeps a record of words spoken and gestures made. From talking about stopping the war between the two nuclear-armed nations to this mix-up. Netizens have also kept tabs on how many times the US president has mentioned the bit on brokering peace between India and Pakistan, while the latter has thanked Trump on multiple occasions. But India has been clear on its stance from the very beginning that the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) had an exchange that led to the ceasefire in the four-day cross-border fighting that happened earlier in May.