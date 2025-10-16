/Mamdani won’t say if Hamas should disarm, quips 'too early' to credit Trump for Gaza ceasefire

Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner for mayor of New York City, declined to say whether Hamas should lay down its weapons. He also said that it was too early to give credit to US President Donald Trump for the Gaza ceasefire. Trump brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. In its first phase, Hamas released all living hostages and is in the process of releasing the bodies of other hostages, Israel, in exchange, released the Hamas fighters who were in prison.

In a Fox News interview, Mamdani said, “If it proves to be something that is lasting, something that is durable, then I think that that’s where you give credit.” When asked about disarmament of Hamas’s , Mamdani said he doesn’t “really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety and the fact that anything has to abide by international law.” He added “that applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military, applies to anyone you could ask me about.”

Mamdani had earlier called for an end to the "occupation and apartheid" against Palestinians. Calling the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza "a glimmer of hope", he described the recent scenes as profoundly moving. His statement came after the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas for two years. Meanwhile, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a far-left political group linked to Mamdani, criticised the recent Gaza ceasefire and condemned Israel’s policies as acts of “genocide,” “apartheid,” and “imperial aggression." It acknowledged the temporary relief the ceasefire brings to Palestinians but also expressed deep skepticism, arguing that it won't end Israel’s military actions, occupation, or the broader conflict over Palestinian land.The party’s statement added that past ceasefires have only slowed violence rather than stopped it. They reaffirmed their support for the full freedoms and self-determination of the Palestinian people, including ending Israeli colonization and honoring refugee rights. Notably, their declaration did not mention the issue of hostages in the conflict.