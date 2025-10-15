/'Our tax dollars have funded a genocide': Zohran Mamdani reacts to Gaza ceasefire, condemns Israel and US admin's actions

Days after Gaza peace deal, New York mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani has called for an end to the "occupation and apartheid" against Palestinians. Calling the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza "a glimmer of hope", he described the recent scenes as profoundly moving. His statement came after the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas for two years. However, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a far-left political group linked to Mamdani, criticised the recent Gaza ceasefire and condemned Israel’s policies as acts of “genocide,” “apartheid,” and “imperial aggression."

On social media platform X, Mamdani wrote, “Israeli hostages being freed and families reunited, alongside the first days in Gaza without relentless Israeli bombardment. Families are now returning to their destroyed homes, and loved ones are being freed from detention.” Mamdani called the latest for long-awaited reconstruction and recovery after years of conflict. However, he also stressed that while New Yorkers may feel relief from the recent developments, US policies that fund actions causing civilian suffering in Gaza must change to foster lasting peace.

