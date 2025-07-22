/Zohran Mamdani going back to Africa, says ' I am sorry but...': Here's the TRUTH

New York Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has said that he is in Uganda after several posts on social media urged him to return to Africa, the place where he was born. In a cheeky dig at his opponents, Mamdani, in a post on social media, said that he is visiting family and friends in Uganda but promised that he will be back soon. This comes amid United States President Donald Trump's deportation threats to Mamdani. Mamdani, in a video, also explained the correct spelling of his name after Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mispronounced it.

“I'm in Uganda to visit family and friends. But depending on your perspective, don't worry or I'm sorry: I'll be back by the end of the month. See you soon, NYC. But depending on your perspective, don't worry, or I'm sorry: I'll be back by the end of the month. See you soon, NYC," Mamdani said. Mamdani took a short break from his campaign trail for November election to celebrate his recent marriage. He will return to NYC by the end of July.

Leavitt, on July 18, referred to Mamdani as "Zamdami" at her briefing. “The name is Mamdani. M-A-M-D-A-N-I,” the New York Democratic mayoral nominee said in a video. Leavitt was asked by a reporter why President Donald Trump said he won’t be getting involved in the New York City mayoral race. The press secretary mispronounced the name and said that Trump “reserves the right to get involved in races, or not get involved in races” “Although [Trump] has gone as far as to say he absolutely does not want to see Zamdami elected — who is a known communist, who supports the abolishment of private property, the defunding of police,” she said.