/Russia defends oil exports to India after Trump’s claim, says supplies ‘benefit Indian economy’. Watch

Russia on Thursday pushed back at Donald Trump’s claim that India would soon stop buying Russian oil, saying the supplies were “very beneficial for the Indian economy.”
Russia, on Thursday (Oct 16) reacted to US President Donald Trump's claim that India was going to stop buying oil from Russia soon, and said that Moscow's "oil supplies are very beneficial for the Indian economy". However, he noted that the ongoing tiff between India and the United States was their "bilateral business". Speaking to the press, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov insisted that "India and the US are independent in their decisions, and we do not interfere in those issues".
The Russian ambassador noted that discounted Russian oil was beneficial to the Indian economy and the "welfare of Indian people". He said, "India and the US are independent in their decisions, and we do not interfere in those issues. Our oil supplies are very beneficial for the Indian economy and the welfare of the Indian people."
Also read | ‘I don’t want to destroy his political career’: Trump makes bizarre remark about PM Modi
Alipov added that the Indian government had "in mind the National Interests of this country in the first place, and our cooperation is very much in tune of those interests".
His statement echoed India's response to Trump's statement. New Delhi, in a statement published on its Ministry of External Affairs website, said, “Energy policy includes broad-basing energy sourcing, diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions,” adding that “It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario.”
Months after slapping excessive tariffs on India for its purchase of discounted Russian oil, Trump told reporters, "He's assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia." However, he did not share a timeline for this but said, “You know, you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon.”
Then, in a moment that quickly drew attention, the controversial leader also claimed he did not want to "destroy" PM Modi's political career. Trump, who often praises Modi as one of his closest international allies, said Modi "is a great man" and claimed that the Indian leader loved him. In what could have been his way of professing love, he added: “I don't want to destroy his political career.”