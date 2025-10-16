/‘Peace comes through strength’: Hegseth warns Russia of ‘costs’ if Ukraine war does not end

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth called on more countries to contribute to a US scheme that sees allies pay for American weapons for Ukraine, and warned Moscow that the US and its allies would impose costs on it for its continued aggression if the war in Ukraine does not come to an end. “You get peace when you are strong, not when you use strong words or wag your finger, you get it when you have strong and real capabilities that adversaries respect,” Hegseth told reporters. “Now is the time for all NATO countries to turn words into action,” the Pentagon chief said. “No free riders.” Hegseth also warned Moscow that the US and its allies would “impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression” if the war in Ukraine does not come to an end.

“If we must take this step, the US War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do,” Hegseth said at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group of Kyiv’s allies at NATO headquarters, but did not elaborate.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Stop needless bloodshed, come to the peace table’

“Now is the time to end this tragic war, stop the needless bloodshed, and come to the peace table,” Hegseth said.

“This is not a war that started on President Trump’s watch, but it will end on his watch.”

Hegseth called on NATO allies to increase spending on purchases of US weapons for Ukraine, following a report about a sharp decline in Western military support for Kyiv in July and August.

Washington has shifted closer to Kyiv as President Donald Trump has lost patience with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for stalling on peace efforts. The Trump administration is considering request from Ukraine for long-range Tomahawk missiles.

Hegseth and Rutte said they expected a string of countries to announce new money for the programme set up by Trump over the summer, beyond the two billion dollars committed so far.

“Our expectation today is that more countries donate even more, that they purchase even more to provide for Ukraine, to bring that conflict to a peaceful conclusion,” he added.

NATO testing new anti-drone defences to plug gaps in defence

Meanwhile, NATO said Wednesday it was testing new anti-drone defences on its eastern flank to plug gaps in defence, as the alliance scrambles to counter the threat from Russia after a series of air incursions.

“NATO will implement a number of additional counter drone measures that will build on and expand and accelerate our ability to counter drones,” EU chief Mark Rutte said after a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

“We are testing integrated systems that will help us detect, track and neutralise aerial threats,” Rutte added.

“Let me say it once and for all, the EU and NATO are working hand in hand, closely together, and we both know our strength,” Rutte insisted.

WATCH: Syria: Assad govt 'secretly' moved mass grave

Ukraine’s defence minister Denys Shmygal said Kyiv hoped the total committed under the initiative would reach “12 to 20 billion dollars” next year.