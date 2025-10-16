/Haryana cop 'suicide': Late officer’s young son vows to fulfill his father’s dreams

A cop in India's Haryana allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday (Oct 16). His son, in a heart-wrenching statement, said he will fulfil his father's dream after growing up. The young boy was seen surrounded by reporters at the funeral of his father. He fought back tears as he said, “I am proud of my father. I will fulfil all his dreams.”

His father, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar, used to work with the cyber cell in Rohtak. In his suicide note, he has made allegations against a senior police officer, who, too, worked in the same district and died by suicide recently.

Lathar's alleged suicide came as a twist in the already tangled alleged suicide case of another cop. The case is being handled by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y Puran Kumar in Chandigarh.

An FIR for abetment to suicide was lodged by Lathar's wife in Haryana. The report was filed on the basis of the suicide note and a video claimed to have been made by him only.

The cop's daughter told reporters that she is hopeful the police and the government will help her family.

"My father gave his life in the fight against corruption, he is a martyr... I have faith that Haryana Police and the government will support us," the daughter said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with Lathar's family on Wednesday. Today, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Lathar's wife would be given a job and the government will take care of the studies of his children.