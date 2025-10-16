/Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? TTP leader behind the escalating clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan

The recent intensification of conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, marking the most severe clash in decades, has been overshadowed by the presence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader whom Islamabad holds responsible for frequent attacks on its soil. Despite a temporary ceasefire announced Wednesday (October 16), Pakistan's core concern remains the safe haven of TTP leader, Noor Wali Mehsud, and his inner circle in Afghanistan.

Pakistani authorities claim that a recent airstrike in Kabul targeted an armoured vehicle likely carrying Mehsud. Although militants and local officials suggest he survived, a message allegedly from Mehsud has since been released, and Pakistan has not confirmed its involvement in the attack — the first of its kind since the 2022 US strike on Al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri. The Afghan Taliban has firmly denied harbouring the TTP, accusing Pakistan of providing shelter to their own rivals, the Islamic State group.

Who is Noor Wali Mehsud?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mehsud ascended to the leadership of the TTP in 2018 after a series of drone strikes killed his predecessors. By then, the group had been largely driven out of Pakistan by military offensives, finding refuge in Afghanistan. Under his leadership, the TTP has experienced a revival, both in terms of strategy and unity, due to Mehsud's diplomatic acumen and his ability to unite factionalised groups.

Though initially born out of religious extremism, Mehsud has shifted the TTP's focus toward Pashtun nationalism, aligning his cause with the rights of Pashtun tribes in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. He is said to have crafted at least three books on the group’s ideology, with one detailing their origins during the struggle against British colonialism. The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 opened up new opportunities for the TTP, giving them access to more resources and unimpeded movement. Attacks against Pakistan, particularly along the Afghan border, have steadily increased.

Unlike earlier TTP strategies, which targeted civilians with devastating attacks, including the infamous 2014 school massacre, Mehsud has pushed the group to focus on military and police targets. His rhetoric, which critiques Pakistan's military leadership as anti-Islamic and politically corrupt, has found a receptive audience in certain quarters of the TTP.

The Pakistani military, however, accuses the TTP of distorting Islam and alleges it has ties with India — a claim New Delhi vehemently denies.

Tribal roots and demands