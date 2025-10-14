/'Most wonderful candidate...stopped India-Pak war': At Gaza Summit, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize again

World leaders including United States President Donald Trump gathered at Egypt’s coastal resort area of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday (Oct 10) for Gaza peace summit - a ceremony to sign a ceasefire deal in Gaza, led by America and mediating partners such as Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye. As Trump outlined a shining future for Gaza and claimed that the war is over, world leaders hailed him for his efforts. Pakistan PM Shehbaaz Sharif who was the part of the event, stood beside Trump and nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize again. His nomination came couple of days after the Republican president faced the Nobel Prize snub as the Nobel Committee awarded the coveted prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for the year 2025.

Speaking at the summit, Sharif said that Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding and extraordinary contributions in helping to stop the war between India and Pakistan and achieving a ceasefire. He added that he would again like to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He expressed his belief that Trump was the most genuine and deserving candidate for the award.

“Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions to, first, stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire, along with his very wonderful team. And, today, again, I would like to nominate this great president for Nobel Peace Prize." Sharif was then seen saluting the US president as he continued, “Because I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the Peace Prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved millions of people, their lives. And today, here in Sharm el-Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions of lives in the Middle East.”

Calling Trump a ‘man of peace’ and the day of Gaza ceasefire “one of the greatest days in contemporary history,” the Pakistani PM added that the US president worked “relentlessly and untiringly” to make this world a place to live in peace and prosperity. He added that it was sufficient to say that, had it not been for Trump, no one could predict what might have happened between India and Pakistan, both being nuclear powers. He noted that if Trump and his team had not intervened during those critical four days, the conflict could have escalated to a level where no one might have survived to recount the events. It is to be noted that India has categorically rejected Trump's claims of mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict.