/Why was Netanyahu not at Gaza summit in Egypt? Report claims it was Erdogan’s diplomatic pressure

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly used diplomatic pressure to bar Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from attending the Gaza summit in Egypt. As per a report by AFP, Erdogan was backed by other regional leaders. The Israeli Prime Minister was initially expected to join world leaders at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday (October 13). The summit focused on discussions about efforts to end the war in Gaza.

But Netanyahu's office suddenly announced he would not attend, just 40 minutes after the Egyptian presidency confirmed his participation. According to Turkish diplomatic sources quoted by AFP, Erdogan took the lead in lobbying against Netanyahu’s presence.

“At the initiative of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and through Turkey’s diplomatic efforts — with the support of other leaders — Netanyahu did not attend the meeting in Egypt," one source told the agency.

Trump calls for pardon to Netanyahu in corruption case

Trump urged Israeli President on Monday (October 13) to pardon the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the corruption case against him. The American president seemed to mock the charges against Netanyahu, saying, “Who cares about some cigars and champagne?”. Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli PM to stand trial.

“Hey, I have an idea. Mr President (Isaac Herzog), why don't you give him a pardon!” Trump said.

"Cigars and some champagne — who the hell cares?" Trump added during the speech to Israel's parliament. He was referring to the corruption, fraud, and money laundering charges against the Israeli PM.