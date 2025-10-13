/‘Cigars and some champagne - who the hell cares?’: Trump calls for pardon to Netanyahu in corruption case

US President Donald Trump urged Israeli President on Monday (October 13) to pardon the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the corruption case against him. The American president seemed to mock the charges against Netanyahu, saying, “Who cares about some cigars and champagne?”. Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli PM to stand trial.

“Hey, I have an idea. Mr President (Isaac Herzog), why don't you give him a pardon!” Trump said.

"Cigars and some champagne — who the hell cares?" Trump added during the speech to Israel's parliament. He was referring to the corruption, fraud, and money laundering charges against the Israeli PM.

"By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know. But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense, you know," Trump added.

Trump threatens Iran?

Trump, while addressing the Israeli Parliament on Monday (October 13) during the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, said that the US was stocking up the B-2 bombers that were used by America to hit Iran during the Israel-Iran conflict in June 2025. "We just ordered 28 new more B2 bombers," the American president said.

In June 2025, after claiming that he was not planning to join Israel's military actions in Iran, Donald Trump announced that the US had launched an aerial strike on Iran, targeting top nuclear facilities. America struck three key nuke sites of Iran - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in its first intervention in the ongoing Israel-Iran war that started on June 13 after Israel struck Iran.