/‘Pakistan, India going to live very nicely together’: Trump says at Gaza peace summit in Egypt

US President Donald Trump, in his address at the Gaza peace summit in Egypt on Monday (Oct 13), once again mentioned India and Pakistan, saying both neighbouring countries are going to stay very nicely together. He also praised Islamabad’s military leadership and called for regional harmony while looking at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also gave a speech at the gathering of world leaders.

The high-level summit came following the hostage-prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas after the ceasefire came into effect in Gaza last week, brokered by the US president. The summit, during which world leaders signed the Gaza deal, was hosted by the US president and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together...,” Trump said at the summit.