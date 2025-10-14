US President Donald Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" while signing a declaration Monday meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza. This came hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners. "This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, said, “Lets make this historic moment a new start. The end of the Gaza war should be the end of all wars in the region. We have full trust in Trump's leadership to see this plan through. The two state solution is the only way to end this conflict.”

‘The rebuilding begins’

While addressing the crowd after signing the peace agreement, Trump said, “This is the day people around the world have been praying for. At long last we have peace in the Middle East. The hostages have been returned and further work goes on. Humanitarian aid is now pouring into Gaza. The rebuilding begins, I think this will be the easiest part.”

“The future will not be ruled by fights of the past. There won't be World War 3 in the Middle East. We're all agreed that Gaza's reconstruction needs to be one that is demilitarised," the American president added.



‘Pakistan, India going to live very nicely together’



Moreover, Trump once again mentioned India and Pakistan, saying both neighbouring countries are going to stay very nicely together. He also praised Islamabad’s military leadership and called for regional harmony while looking at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also gave a speech at the gathering of world leaders.

The high-level summit came following the hostage-prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas after the ceasefire came into effect in Gaza last week, brokered by the US president. The summit, during which world leaders signed the Gaza deal, was hosted by the US president and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together...,” Trump said at the summit.

Why was Netanyahu not at Gaza summit in Egypt?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly used diplomatic pressure to bar Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from attending the Gaza summit in Egypt. As per a report by AFP, Erdogan was backed by other regional leaders. The Israeli Prime Minister was initially expected to join world leaders at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. The summit focused on discussions about efforts to end the war in Gaza.

But Netanyahu's office suddenly announced he would not attend, just 40 minutes after the Egyptian presidency confirmed his participation. According to Turkish diplomatic sources quoted by AFP, Erdogan took the lead in lobbying against Netanyahu’s presence.