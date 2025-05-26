Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar playfully placed a plant pot on the head of ACS Education and LN Mishra Institute for Social and Economic Change Director Dr. S. Siddharth at an event in Patna on Monday, triggering laughter all around.

Nitish’s seemingly odd actions are going viral on social media for the past few months, and are raising concerns about his health.

Senior leaders of Janata Dal-United (JDU) have been worried about the “unstable and erratic” behaviour of Nitish Kumar in public of late.

In the incident on Monday, as soon as Dr S Siddharth welcomed CM Nitish Kumar with a plant pot, the latter placed it on the head of ACS Shiksha, triggering laughter among the people present there. The video of this incident is going viral.

In early March this year, Nitish Kumar suddenly walked off the stage when the national anthem was about to be played at an event in Patna. Later, when the national anthem was played, he stood smiling and waved to the crowd. In another incident, Kumar was seen placing his hand on a woman’s shoulders at a public function.

While giving away dummy cheques for central and state projects, a middle-aged rural woman, apparently failed to understand that Shah was asking her to turn towards the audience and pose for a photograph.

At this point, Nitish Kumar tugged at her arm and made her stand facing the journalists, with his arm around her shoulders. The incident had provoked a backlash from the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Earlier, Nitish Kumar’s video of bending to touch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet went viral.

These instances have given ammo to the opposition RJD and the Congress to target Kumar with their allegation that the Bihar chief minister is “not mentally or physically stable”. Describing his so-called condition as a matter of great concern for Bihar, opposition leaders say Kumar can’t be given another term in light of his health condition.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also raised the issue and said, “The deteriorating health condition of the CM is a matter of serious concern. We wish him well but the current state of Bihar raises serious questions. How safe is Bihar under the leadership of an unwell CM?”