Bhutan interested to be part of India's COVID-19 trials

India has said it has received interest from Bhutan to be part of COVID 19 trials. Indian envoy to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj said, "The government of India has received information related to Bhutan's interest in being part of the COVID Trails. We understand that private companies who have developed the vaccines will be conducting trials in keeping with the established protocols for such procedures"

Also read: Beirut blast: India sends 58 MT relief to Lebanon

The Indian envoy said this in an interview to Bhutanese newspaper Kuensel on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day.

Three vaccines are being developed in India-- Oxford-Serum institute with phase 3 trial taking place, Bharat Biotech-ICMR vaccine with phase 1, 2 underway and Zydus Cadila whose phase 2 is underway.

Bhutan went into lockdown a few days ago after a COVID-19 case emerged in the country.

The Indian envoy also assured that in "solidarity" with the Bhutanese government. New Delhi will "ensure uninterrupted movement of essential as well as non-essential commodities to Bhutan" amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and "India will always stand alongside Bhutan".