Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth messaged husband before allegedly killing four-year-old son: Report

The CEO of an artificial intelligence company based in the Indian city of Bengaluru, Suchana Seth who has been accused of the gruesome murder of her four-year-old in the state of Goa sent a message to her estranged husband asking if he could meet their son before allegedly killing him.

Details about the message

Amid the ongoing investigation into the case, it was found that the 39-year-old asked her estranged husband Venkatraman PR on January 6 if he could meet their son the next day, in Bengaluru, according to media reports citing police sources.

However, it is believed that Suchana did not actually have any plans for the meeting to happen since her booking in the Indian state of Goa was from January 6 to January 10, while Venkatraman was still in Bengaluru, reported the Indian Express.

He reportedly replied to Suchana's message and showed up at the place where she had asked him to come to meet their son and waited for two hours.

While waiting, Venkatraman reportedly called and messaged Suchana, but received no response so he left for the Indonesian capital Jakarta, on the same day where he was supposed to go for a business trip.

Suchana has been accused of murdering her son in a hotel room in Goa, reportedly over a bitter custody battle with her husband. It has been previously reported that the 39-year-old told her friends and family members that the son reminded her of her estranged husband’s face.

About the case

The 39-year-old CEO of an AI startup Mindful AI Lab, Suchana was arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in Goa by reportedly suffocating her son after giving him a high dose of cough syrup.

A police official told the PTI that the finding of empty cough syrup bottles indicates that Suchana might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to her son and that it was a pre-planned murder.

Suchana Seth allegedly smothered her child to death either with a cloth or a pillow, according to officials cited by the PTI.

The Bengaluru-based techie allegedly killed her son in an apartment at Candolim in Goa and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, police said.

She was arrested on January 8 by Goa Police at Chitradurga in Karnataka. The motive behind the killing of her son is not known yet.