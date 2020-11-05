Before Diwali, Delhi's air quality index turns 'severe' as winter settles in

As winter begins to set in the country, the air quality index in Delhi-NCR dipped to 999 meaning "severe category" on Wednesday.

The deteriorating air quality index comes over a week ahead of Diwali when the capital experiences greater health hazard amid the festive season.

The fall in air quality index comes amid reports of stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi-NCR.

In fact, the air quality in the national capital has remained in the 'very poor' category during the week, according to data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Tuesday, the AQI index of Delhi was 371 according to CPCB with areas around ITO, Pragati Maidan and Commonwealth Games village worst affected.

According to CPCB guidilines, an AQI between 0-50 is marked "good", 51-100 is categories as "satisfactory", 101-200 is marked "moderate", 201-300 is "poor", 301-400 is "very poor" and 401-500 is considered "severe".