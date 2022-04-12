Britney Spears expecting third child, refers Sam Asghari as her 'husband'

'Baby One More Time! ' Singer Britney Spears on Monday announced she is pregnant with her third child. Spears shared the news on Instagram.

Interestingly, in the post, Spears not only revealed her pregnancy but also referred beau Sam Asghari as her 'husband' sparking speculations on whether the couple had secretly gotten married. Finally free! A timeline of Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle

Spears described how she noticed changes in her stomach that at first she dismissed as weight gain.



"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she posted.

The singer also revealed that she had suffered depression during a previous pregnancy and how she now feels women can more openly discuss their mental health while pregnant.

"This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!" she wrote.



In June 2021, Spears complained in court in her conservatorship case that she was being prevented from marrying or having more children.



In November, a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship that had allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and $60 million estate.



This will be her first child with Sam Asghari. Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline.

(With agency inputs)