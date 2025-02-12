Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya Ram Temple, passed away on Wednesday (Feb 12). He was 85.

Advertisment

He was undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) hospital in Lucknow after suffering a brain stroke. The news of the chief priest's death was confirmed by his disciple Pradeep Das.

According to the hospital's official statement, he was admitted to the neurology ward's HDU on February 3 in critical condition. He had also been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Also read | ‘No confidence in HAL’: Indian Air Force chief expresses concern over delayed deliveries of Tejas jet

Advertisment

CM Yogi pays tribute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the chief priest.

"The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute! We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om peace!" CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.

Advertisment

Also read | L&T chairman says labourers in India not willing to work, blames govt beneficiary schemes

Everything to know about Acharya Satyendra Das

Acharya Satyendra Das had been the chief priest of the Ram temple for decades and held immense respect across Ayodhya and beyond. He was serving as the priest at the temporary Ram temple in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished.

Born into a life of devotion, Acharya Das chose the path of spirituality at the young age of 20. He was associated with the Nirvani Akhara, one of Ayodhya's prominent religious sects.

Known for his accessibility, he was one of Ayodhya's most approachable saints, often sought out by journalists from across the country for insights into the Ram Temple movement and developments in Ayodhya.

His passing marks the end of an era, as he was the longest-serving chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.