The Indian Air Force is sounding the alarm over delayed deliveries of Tejas Mk1A fighter jets, with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh expressing his dissatisfaction with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

Advertisment

During an inspection at theAero India show in the southern city of Bengaluru, ACM Singh expressed his dissatisfaction to HAL officials.

Singh said he has “no confidence” in the state-owned aerospace firm.

"I can only share our concerns and requirements… At this point, I have no confidence in HAL, which is not a good situation," ACM Singh said in a video shared by the defence news platform NationalDefence.

Advertisment

Also read | L&T chairman says labourers in India not willing to work, blames govt beneficiary schemes

HAL not working in 'mission mode'

The IAF has ordered 83 of these aircraft to strengthen its fighter squadrons, but the delays are causing concerns.

Advertisment

Singh further said that HAL did not appear to be working in "mission mode".

“HAL is our own company. We all have worked there. I have also served in HAL as a temporary pilot...But I find that we are just not in mission mode.”

Also read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Magh Purnima Amrit Snan begins in Prayagraj with record millions in attendance

What did HAL chief DK Sunil say?

When asked about the issues flagged on multiple occasions by the IAF chief on the delay, HAL chief DK Sunil said on Tuesday that Singh’s concern is understandable as the air force’s fighter strength was going down.

“We have now promised that we will have all the (Mk-1A) structures ready and have conveyed this to the IAF during multiple meetings at various levels. Once the engines are available, the Mk-1As will start rolling out,” Sunil said at a media briefing.

The Mk-1A is an advanced variant of the Mk-1, which has already been inducted by IAF.

The LCA is set to emerge as the cornerstone of IAF’s combat power as the world’s fourth largest air force is expected to operate around 350 LCAs (Mk-1, Mk-1A and Mk-2 versions) in the coming decade and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies)