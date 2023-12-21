India: Massive 108-feet-long incense stick being prepared ahead of Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

In the city of Vadodara, Gujarat, a colossal 108 ft long and 3.5 ft wide incense stick is in the making, destined for the inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi mandir in India's Ayodhya on January 22. This unique creation, weighing 3500 gm, holds immense significance for its grandeur and historical context.

Vihabhai Bharwad, a resident of Tarsali in Vadodara, has dedicated the last six months to crafting this monumental incense stick single-handedly outside his home. Having successfully made a 111 ft long incense stick in the past, Bharwad's craftsmanship reflects his commitment to this special project.

Ingredients of significance

The ingredients composing this extraordinary incense stick include 3000 kg of Gir cow dung, 91 kg of Gir cow ghee (clarified butter), 280 kg of Devdar tree wood, and other materials of Indian significance. Local Member of Parliament Ranjanben Bhatt and her team are actively supporting Vihabhai in this endeavour, where he dedicates two to three hours daily.

Journey to Ayodhya

To transport the colossal incense stick to Ayodhya, a long trailer truck will cover approximately 1800 km. The planned route includes Vadodara, Halol, Kalol, Godhra, Shahera, Arvalli, Modasa, Shamlaji, Kherwada, Udaipur, Malvada, Savariya Sheth Mandir, Chittor, Bhilwada, Dadiya, Kishangadh, Jaipur, Ghosa Mahendipur, Balaji Choraya, Bharatpur, Faterpur Sikri, Agra, Lucknow, Itava, Kanpur, Unao, Barabanki, and finally, Ayodhya.

Also watch | Ayodhya International Airport ready for inauguration on December 30 Once lit during the inauguration, this colossal incense stick is expected to burn continuously for 45 days.