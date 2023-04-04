ugc_banner

Avalanche in Sikkim: Six tourists including one child dead, several feared trapped

GangtokEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Apr 04, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Major avalanche hits Sikkim Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

At least 150 visitors were in the region when the avalanche occurred at 12:15 pm on the 15th Mile of the Jawaharlal Nehru Road between Gangtok and Nathu La. 

Tsongmo, a well-known tourist spot in Sikkim, close to Nathula Pass has been hit by a major avalanche on Tuesday. According to PTI, six people, including a child have died as a result of the natural disaster. 

"By 3 PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed. The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok," said the Army.

As per an Army statement, it is estimated that five to six vehicles and 20 to 30 visitors who were travelling to Nathu La got stuck in the snow. 

×

At least 150 visitors were in the region when the avalanche occurred at 12:15 pm on the 15th Mile of the Jawaharlal Nehru Road between Gangtok and Nathu La. 

The Nathu La Pass is a popular tourist site and is located on the border with China at a height of 4,310 metres (14,140 feet) above sea level. 

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

×

Videos taken from the scene showed the magnitude of the tragedy. The rescue effort and efforts to rescue those who are trapped were being carried out by dozens of personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

RELATED

DMRC reacts to bikini incident, calls choice of clothing a 'personal issue'

India: No Mughal history in Class 12 CBSE, UP Board syllabus

World Bank lowers India FY24 growth forecast, but 'growth continues to be resilient'