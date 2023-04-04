Avalanche in Sikkim: Six tourists including one child dead, several feared trapped

Tsongmo, a well-known tourist spot in Sikkim, close to Nathula Pass has been hit by a major avalanche on Tuesday. According to PTI, six people, including a child have died as a result of the natural disaster.

"By 3 PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed. The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok," said the Army.

As per an Army statement, it is estimated that five to six vehicles and 20 to 30 visitors who were travelling to Nathu La got stuck in the snow.

At least 150 visitors were in the region when the avalanche occurred at 12:15 pm on the 15th Mile of the Jawaharlal Nehru Road between Gangtok and Nathu La.

The Nathu La Pass is a popular tourist site and is located on the border with China at a height of 4,310 metres (14,140 feet) above sea level.

Videos taken from the scene showed the magnitude of the tragedy. The rescue effort and efforts to rescue those who are trapped were being carried out by dozens of personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)