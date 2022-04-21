Aurangzeb killed many, but our faith could not be separated from us: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on the 400th Parkash Purab from the Red Fort in New Delhi.

As Modi creates history by becoming the first PM to address the nation from Red Fort after sunset, he said, "Red Fort has been a witness to many important periods. This fort has also seen the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and has also tested the courage of those who died for the country."

"I am glad that our country is moving forward today, fully committed to our gurus' values.I bow at the feet of all ten gurus on this auspicious day.On the occasion of Parkash Purab, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you "During his speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked.

"Aurangzeb was opposed by Guru Tegh Bahadur.Aurangzeb's atrocities are documented in the Red Fort.He went on to say that the Guru's sacrifice "saved our principles."

In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith: PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort, Delhi

The Indian Prime Minister stated, "The peace I have now as a result of listening to Shabad Kirtan is impossible to convey in words."

I also had the honour of issuing a commemorative postage stamp and coin honouring the Guru today.