/Attorney General allows criminal contempt proceedings against advocate who threw shoe at CJI Gavai

Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani, has granted consent to launch criminal contempt proceedings against suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore, who reportedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai inside the courtroom, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court.

In his remarks, the Attorney General said Kishore’s “acts and utterances are not only scandalous but also intended to demean the majesty and authority of the Supreme Court.” While granting consent for criminal contempt, R Venkataramani stated that behaviour “strikes at the very foundation of the justice delivery system".

In a letter to senior advocate Vikas Singh, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which had sought contempt action against Kishore, the AG said that the advocate's conduct clearly undermines public confidence in the institution of the judiciary, particularly in the nation's highest court.

Advocate Rakesh Kishore was suspended from the Bar Council, and an FIR was launched after reportedly throwing his sports shoe at the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, during the morning session at the Supreme Court on October 06, 2025.

Security officials immediately intervened, escorted the 71-year-old advocate out of the courtroom and took him into custody. According to a report by news agency ANI, another lawyer present in the courtroom revealed that while being escorted out of the courtroom, the accused uttered “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan”.

Why did the advocate throw his show at CJI Gavai?

Amid the initial probe, it was revealed that the advocate was unhappy with the CJI’s statement during a recent hearing of a plea demanding the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

“Now, the Delhi Police are coordinating with the registrar general of the Supreme Court, and the New Delhi District is probing the matter before taking any legal action,” the officer said.

While heading a two-judge bench alongside Justice K Vinod Chandran, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, on September 16, dismissed a petition seeking the reconstruction of a damaged seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari Temple in the Khajuraho complex.