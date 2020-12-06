As woman gears up to mark 100th birthday, she beats Covid-19 to make celebrations grander

Bhabatarini Samanta from the eastern Indian state of West Bengal has more than one reason to be happy as she is geared up to celebrate her 100th birth anniversary.

Samanta, who is 99 years and 11 months old, was admitted on November 24 at a designated coronavirus festival in Fuleswar area after she faced breathing difficulty and fever.

She has had various complications and a medical team was set up to assess her health condition, said Subhasis Mitra, director of the hospital.

"With time and care, she started recovering. We are delighted that we could make her free from Covid-19 and send her home in time for the 100th birthday, which is just a few days away," the director was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Samantha's family members and doctors are surprised at the recovery from the deadly virus which greatly affects the elderly.

Even though a month is left to mark the 100th birthday, the elderly woman received flowers and sweets and was greeted with songs by doctors, nurses and other medical staff as a gesture before she boarded an ambulance to return back home on Saturday.

The director of the hospital also said that the hospital has had over 4,000 coronavirus patients, out of which 3,700 have successfully recovered.