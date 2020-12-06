India: Over 36,000 new cases confirmed; death toll tops 140,000

The daily coronavirus infections in India further dropped to 36,011 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 9,644,222, according to the latest data by the health ministry.

India also recorded 482 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 140,182.

There are 403,248 active cases, which is 4.18 per cent of total caseload in India. With 41,970 new recoveries, 9,100,792 people have recuperated from the deadly virus, taking the recovery rate to 94.37 per cent.

After seeing a peak of about 1 million cases a day, the number of cases and deaths in India have declined considerably in the last two months.

Meanwhile, pharma major Pfizer's India unit has become the first firm to seek emergency approval from Indian drug regulators for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine after similar clearances were granted in the UK and Bahrain.

"Pfizer India has submitted an application on December 4 to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its Covid-19 vaccine in India," a source said, reports news agency PTI.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi on Friday said that experts believe that a vaccine to treat coronavirus would be available in weeks, adding that once scientists give their nod, vaccination process will begin in the country.



