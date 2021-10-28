Aryan Khan case: Who is NCB witness Kiran Gosavi?

Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness for the NCB in the Mumbai narcotics bust case, has been arrested and is being questioned in connection with a 2018 cheating case, according to the Pune Police.

His arrest happened three days after he stated that he volunteered to surrender on Monday in Lucknow, but the police refused.



Who is Kiran Gosavi?

Gosavi had escaped prison in the cheating case, and the Pune Police had issued an arrest warrant for him in 2019.

He had been gone since then, and was finally discovered as an NCB witness during the cruise raid case.

According to the ANI report, on October 14, the police issued a watch circular against him, citing police officers acquainted with the situation.



Following NCB searches on a cruise ship that resulted in the arrest of Aryan Khan and several others earlier this month, Gosavi was seen in a selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Gosavi alleged that his life was in danger in Maharashtra after the Pune police issued a lookout bulletin against him in connection with a 2018 cheating case.

He established a firm called KPG Dreamz Solutions, which guaranteed aspirants in many disciplines work in other countries.



For promotion, the firm employed social media sites.

The lawsuit was filed after one of these aspirants accused Gosavi of defrauding him of Rs 3.09 lakh under the guise of a job offer at a Malaysian hotel.

When the aspirant arrived in Malaysia, he discovered that he had been duped by Kiran Gosavi.

NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh revealed to the media that Kiran Gosavi and one Manish Bhanushali were witnesses for the agency during and after the operation that resulted in the arrests of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and six others.

Prabhakar Sail, another witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, recently stated that he has proof of KP Gosavi's bribe accusations.

Prabhakar Sail, claiming to be KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard, claims to have overheard Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza discussing a Rs 25 crore bribe to clear Aryan Khan in the case.

At a news conference, Sail stated, "They were considering giving Rs 8 crore to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede."

(With inputs from agencies)