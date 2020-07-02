Shah Rukh Khan explains why he said no to 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' is considered one of the greatest films of all time. Based in Mumbai, the film narrated the story of a boy from Dharavi who goes on to win the popular quiz show 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire'.



The film had Anil Kapoor playing the quiz host but not many know that Kapoor was not the first choice for the film. In fact, the makers had approached Shah Rukh Khan for the role but the superstar had declined the offer.



In a throwback video from 2010, SRK revealed to chat show host Jonathan Ross that he loved the script but did not say yes to the project for a personal reason. "Danny is a friend and I was very keen that the film be made because I think that it’s a very interesting topic,” he said.



“I didn’t do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I’d already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing. It was a great film,” he said.



Khan had hosted one season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati?'- the Indian version of the popular quiz show back in 2007.

Danny Boyle's 'Slumdog Millionaire' marked the debut of Dev Patel and also starred Frieda Pinto along with Irrfan Khan and Anil Kapoor. The film won the best film Oscar in 2008.