Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's film to shoot action sequences in Dubai

After Deepika Padukone confirmed her slate of films for 2021 and shared news of Shah Rukh Khan returning to the big screen with ‘Pathan’, we now have more updates on the film and its timelines.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, ‘Pathan’ is included in Yash Raj Films’ 50 years slate. With SRK returning to set earlier last year, it’s being reported that Deepika and SRK worked throughout this month and have recently completed the second schedule of the film shoot as well.

The team is to kick off the next schedule in Dubai in February. It’s reported that the team will spend 25 days scouting locations in Dubai before action starts. They plan to keep Dubai for stylized action sequences.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of the head of the department. While they filmed emotional scenes during the course of two schedules at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, they plan to shoot elaborate chase sequences between John and Shah Rukh Khan in Abu Dhabi.