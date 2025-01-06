Around a dozen coal miners have been trapped inside a coal mine in the Indian state of Assam after water flooded the shaft.

Speaking to the news agency AFP, a police official said that the coal mine is located very remotely. The miners were trapped in Umrangshu in Dima Hasao region.

Citing locals, the report said that at least 27 workers entered the mine on Monday morning.

Rescue operations began Monday evening, and authorities were ascertaining the exact number of people trapped in the flooded mine, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh told the news agency Reuters.

CM Sarma reacts: Praying for everyone's safety

Reacting to the developments, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Distressing news from Umrangshu, where labourers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown."

Distressing news from Umrangshu, where laborers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP, and my colleague, Shri Kaushik Rai, are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone’s safety. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 6, 2025

"We have requested the Army's assistance in the ongoing rescue operation. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts," Sarma further wrote on X.



Chief Minister Sarma added that authorities were rushing to the site. Sarma prayed for everyone's safety.

(With inputs from agencies)