In an unusual occurrence during the summer months, a weather system is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, off India’s east coast. A low-pressure area has formed over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal on Monday, 7th April, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low-pressure area is a region where the air pressure is lower than the surrounding areas. They are often associated with stormy weather, such as rain, thunderstorms, and cyclones, depending on the intensity of the weather system.

“It is likely to move northwestwards over the Southwest Bay of Bengal till 8th April and thereafter likely to move nearly northwards over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours,” said the IMD.

As a result of this weather system, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain for parts of South and North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry through this week. Meanwhile, for Monday and Tuesday, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu. Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also forecast.

While there is a forecast for rain, broadly it is said that the humid air and high temperatures would lead to uncomfortable weather over parts of Tamil Nadu.