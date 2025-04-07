Saudi Arabia has temporarily stopped issuing certain types of visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, just weeks before the annual Hajj pilgrimage begins.

The suspension, which affects Umrah, business and family visit visas, will stay in place until around mid-June, coinciding with the end of the Hajj season, which is scheduled for June 4–9 this year.

Who is affected?

Along with India, the visa pause also includes travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and Morocco.

According to Pakistani broadcaster ARY, Saudi officials said travellers holding Umrah visas can still enter the country up until 13 April. After that, the restrictions will apply fully.

Why the ban?

The Saudi authorities have stated that the move is aimed at preventing people from joining the Hajj without proper authorisation. In the past, many foreign nationals entered the country on Umrah or visit visas and stayed illegally to take part in the pilgrimage. This bypassed the kingdom’s strict quota system, which regulates how many pilgrims each country is allowed to send.

Such unauthorised participation has contributed to overcrowding during Hajj, a serious issue, particularly in the intense summer heat. In 2024, at least 1,200 people were reported dead during the pilgrimage.

Officials also flagged concerns about foreigners using business or family visit visas to work illegally, which they say has caused disruptions in the local job market.

Not a diplomatic issue

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that the decision is not linked to diplomatic tensions but is purely logistical, aimed at keeping the pilgrimage safe and organised.

Travellers from the affected countries have been asked to follow the new guidelines, with authorities warning that anyone who breaks the rules could be banned from entering Saudi Arabia for five years.

Diplomatic visas, residency permits, and official Hajj visas are not included in the ban. Those with approved documentation for Hajj 2025 will still be able to travel as planned.

