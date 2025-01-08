Pakistani women would now require the permission of their parents or husbands to perform the annual Hajj despite the decision by Saudi Arabia to allow women without a mahram (male guardian). Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday (Jan 7) issued a document under the name "Hajj Policy 2025," which says that no mahram would be required for women to perform Hajj in 2025 as long as they can submit an affidavit that declares that their parents or husbands have allowed them, they are going with a group of reliable women, and there is no threat to their dignity.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) had permitted Pakistani women to perform Hajj without a mahram in November 2023. The council had replied to a query of the Religious Affairs Ministry and had said that as per the provision in sharia in Jafria, Maliki and Shafi’i schools of thought, a woman is promised to perform Hajj or Umrah without a mahram, given that she is travelling with a group of trustworthy women.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia announced that women across the world can perform Hajj and Umrah without any mahram.

As per a copy of the Hajj Policy of 2025 of Pakistan obtained by WION, children under the age of 12 are not allowed to be religious pilgrims as directed by the Saudi government.

The document further added that special citizens and disabled people are required to travel with an attendant to perform the pilgrimage.

Furthermore, citizens barred from travelling abroad by any court would not be exempted in the case of Hajj.

The document added, "a hardship quota of 1000 seats shall be reserved to accommodate split/broken family, mahram for successful ladies, attendants for disabled/special persons and any other hardship need".

