The world's first wooden satellite named LignoSat was sent into the Earth's orbit along with five CubeSats in December 2024. The satellites sent 400 km above the planet, reached the the International Space Station a month before the launch and were carried in a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule.

The LignoSat was built by Kyoto University in collaboration with homebuilder Sumitomo Forestry. It is made up of 10 cm long hinoki magnolia wood panels. The unique part is it was assembled with a Japanese wood-joinery method, hence it does not need screws and glue. The total weight of the satellite is approximately 900 grams.

The satellite is scheduled to be in orbit for six to investigate the use of wood in space. The investigation is expected to provide possible clarity on the sustainable alternative, unlike the conventional satellites. A conventional satellite generally uses aluminium, titanium, Teflon thermoplastics, etc in its manufacturing materials.

When the temperature fluctuates from -100 to 100 degrees Celsius every 45 minutes, the satellite will evaluate the strain on wood and its responses to temperature and radiation. The space journey of LignoSat will determine its feasibility for lunar and Mars exploration.

"With timber, a material we can produce by ourselves, we will be able to build houses, live and work in space forever," Takao Doi, an astronaut who has flown on the Space Shuttle and studies human space activities at Kyoto University, told Reuters.

Kyoto University forest science professor Koji Murata said that wood is more durable in space than it is on Earth as no oxygen and water on the other planet would rot it.

