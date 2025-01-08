The widespread presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as "forever chemicals," has been raising alarm over their impact on human health for years.

Advertisment

Now, new research highlights that wildlife is also suffering from these chemicals, with freshwater turtles in Australia showing signs of significant health problems due to PFAS exposure, as reported by the website ScienceNews.

Impact on turtles' metabolic health

A study published in Science of the Total Environment on December 15, 2023, led by environmental biochemist David Beale of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), reveals that freshwater turtles exposed to PFAS in Queensland, Australia, experienced alterations in their metabolic functions. The researchers found several biomarkers indicative of potential cancer and other health issues in the reptiles.

Advertisment

Also Read | New study shows AI helps find more cancer cases without causing extra harm

Study methodology and findings

Beale and his team studied freshwater turtles (Emydura macquarii) from three sites around Queensland, each with varying levels of PFAS contamination. One site had high PFAS levels, another had moderate contamination, and a third had barely detectable amounts of the chemicals, with no other contaminants present. The turtles were captured, examined, and tested for PFAS exposure. Some female turtles were hormonally induced to lay eggs, and their hatchlings, along with the adult turtles, underwent physical and chemical exams. The researchers also analysed the eggshells to explore any potential link between shell strength and PFAS exposure.

Advertisment

Also Read | Rabbit fever cases surge in the US: CDC report highlights risks

The study revealed that like humans, these turtles transferred PFAS contamination to their offspring through fats and nutrients. Most of the chemical accumulation in the adult females was found in their ovaries, although PFAS was also detected in organs such as the liver, kidneys and heart. The hatchlings, raised in the lab, exhibited high PFAS levels and concerning deformities, particularly in their scales.

A particularly alarming finding was the absence of juvenile turtles in the two PFAS-contaminated sites. This could indicate that the deformities and health issues caused by PFAS are leading to shorter lifespans, either because the deformed turtles are more vulnerable to predation or because of early mortality linked to their health problems.

The researchers also observed differences in egg size and quantity, with turtles from the moderately polluted site laying more but smaller eggs. While this may be a sign of PFAS impact, the team could not definitively link these changes to the chemical exposure.